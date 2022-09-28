With Taylor Lewan out for the season and Dennis Daley still a bit of a wildcard, the Tennessee Titans have added a little insurance along the offensive line.
The Titans signed 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad to their 53-man roster.
A third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft and from Texas Tech, where he was a three-time All-Big 12 first team selection, Clark has appeared in 51 games with 16 starts over his five-year NFL career with the Colts and Eagles.
A versatile lineman with 10 career starts at tackle (six on the left side, four on the right) and six starts at right guard, Clark helps shore up a Titans offensive line group that lost both Lewan and Jamarco Jones to injured reserve. Clark played 200 or more offensive snaps every year from 2016 to 2018 but played just 148 snaps in 2020 and 74 in 2021.
In separate moves, the Titans also signed linebacker Joe Schobert to, and waived linebacker Gerri Green from their practice squad on Tuesday.
While it is unclear how long inside linebacker Zach Cunningham will be out after leaving Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter with an elbow injury, Schobert’s addition presumably doesn’t bode well for the former Vanderbilt star.
In addition to Cunningham, the Titans’ linebacker unit has dealt with several injuries this year including to Harold Landry (IR), Monty Rice (PUP), Chance Campbell (IR), Bud Dupree (hip) and Ola Adeniyi (shoulder). Dylan Cole and Joe Jones are the only backups to David Long.
Schobert, a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 draft, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he co-led the NFL in tackles (144). He has registered 100 or more tackles in each of the last five seasons.
The 28-year-old Wisconsin native started 80 of his 93 career games, totaling 661 tackles, 33 QB pressures, 30 passes defensed, 26 QB hits, 23 tackles for loss, 14 QB hurries, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
