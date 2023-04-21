The Tennessee Titans this week announced the signing of veteran free agents Chris Moore and Ben Niemann.
Moore, a wide receiver, spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans after starting his career in Baltimore, where the Ravens drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
This year marked the best of his career, as he caught 48 passed for 548 yards and two touchdowns. That included a Week 14 high mark, when he caught 10 passes for 124 yards.
Moore has also worked on special teams, including as a kickoff returner. In his seven-year career, he has tallied 116 catches for 1,286 yards and eight touchdowns.
Niemann, a linebacker, has 237 tackles, two sacks and six fumble recoveries in five NFL seasons. He spent the first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Arizona Cardinals last year.
In 2022, Niemann started nine games and was credited with 70 tackles.