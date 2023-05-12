The Titans have half their six-man 2023 draft class — the back end — signed as the team readies for its rookie minicamp.
Just before the release of the schedule on Thursday night, the Titans announced they’d agreed to terms with tight end Josh Whyle (fifth-round pick from Cincinnati), offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (sixth-round pick from Maryland) and wide receiver Colton Dowell (seventh-round pick from UT Martin).
All rookies sign four-year contracts, but teams have an option to extend first-round draft picks for an additional season.
The three remaining unsigned draft picks are offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (first-round pick from Northwestern), quarterback Will Levis (second-round pick from Kentucky) and running back Tyjae Spears (third-round pick from Tulane).
All of the rookies — signed or unsigned — will be able to participate in the minicamp that runs Friday through Sunday at Ascension St. Thomas Sportspark.
The Titans’ 2022 draft class was an impactful one, as the team’s rookies played 145 man-games, the third-highest figure in the NFL behind Chicago (202) and Kansas City (154). In addition, Titans rookies started 56 games last season, the sixth-highest total in the league.
Cornerback Roger McCreary, the Titans’ second-round draft pick in 2022, led the team’s rookies. He started all 17 games and played 1,165 defensive snaps.