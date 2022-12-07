The Tennessee Titans carousel of defensive backs continues.
The team announced on Wednesday it had signed John Reid off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad to the 53-man roster and placed second-year cornerback Elijah Molden on injured reserve.
Tennessee also designated receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson to return to practice from injured reserve. Both can practice with the team and they have a 21-day window to be activated to the active roster.
It’s Molden’s second stint on IR this year. He missed the first nine weeks of the season while battling a groin injury. He returned against Denver in Week 10, sat out the following week against Green Bay, but returned in Week 12 against Cincinnati.
Molden totaled five tackles, a QB hit, a QB pressure and a QB knockdown while allowing one completion on four attempts for nine yards this year. He’s played 82 defensive snaps in two games.
Though he’s been on IR already, Molden is eligible to return this season, although he’s required to miss Tennessee’s next four games.
A former fourth-round pick of the Houston Texans out of Penn State in 2020, Reid has had one-year stints with the Texans and Seattle Seahawks before landing in Atlanta in November.
Reid has 25 career tackles and three passes defensed across 24 games, including three starts. In coverage, he’s allowed 15 completions on 23 attempts for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He was a three-time All Big Ten honorable mention selection.
The Titans have four other defensive backs on injured reserve — Caleb Farley, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Chris Jackson and A.J. Moore.