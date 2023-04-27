Protecting the quarterback has been one of Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s most consistent offseason themes after 2022 ended with seven straight losses — and injured starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill sitting on the sideline for the final three.
The Titans allowed 49 sacks last season, the fifth-most in the league. Only three of the 10 teams that allowed the most sacks — the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks — reached the playoffs in 2022. Tennessee allowed 47 sacks in 2021, the seventh-highest total in the NFL.
All those sacks no doubt played a role in the Titans replacing offensive line coach Keith Carter with Jason Houghtaling, not to mention offensive coordinator Todd Downing with Tim Kelly.
The Titans took two big steps toward addressing the offensive line issue this offseason, signing likely starters Andre Dillard and Daniel Brunskill.
The next step, in my opinion, should come Thursday night in the NFL Draft, which is why I’m forecasting the team to pick Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson with the 11th selection of the first round.
What’s not to like about a 6-6, 313-pound athlete who could lock down the Titans’ left tackle position for the next decade? Johnson is talented, long (85-1/8 inch wingspan), mobile, tough, durable, versatile (he played right guard one year at Ohio State) and strong in both the run and pass game.
In the words of Pro Football Focus, “he has all of the necessary tools to be a franchise left tackle in the NFL.”
Side note: You’ll remember that former star left tackle Taylor Lewan was referred to as “Dad” by some fans and teammates. Well, it turns out, per The Athletic, that Johnson has been described as the “father” of the Buckeyes offensive line because of his leadership and the way his teammates confide in him.
Surely that’s a sign, right?
Johnson even told the Titans’ website he’d be excited to play for the team, re-uniting him with his old Ohio State teammate, Nicholas Petit-Frere — Tennessee’s starting right tackle. He also said Lewan encouraged him to wear Lewan’s old No. 77 jersey.
“To be a Titan would be cool, to play with Nick Petit-Frere again,” Johnson said. “I told him, 'Hey, I might be your next tackle on the left side.’”
There is one caveat to my Titans forecast for the first round: If the team is convinced that any of the top three quarterbacks (after Bryce Young) — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson — can serve as a franchise quarterback for years to come, then they should move up and get him, assuming the asking price isn’t astronomical.
But the draft gurus appear to have cooled recently on the idea of the Titans moving up, just two weeks after quarterback fever ran rampant in national mock drafts.
Who do oddsmakers think the Titans will take at No. 11? Bookies.com lists three offensive linemen — Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, Georgia’s Broderick Jones and Johnson — as the favorites. Another site, BetOnline, doesn’t offer a specific Titans favorite, but does believe Johnson will be the first lineman off the board.
Who’s your pick for the Titans on Thursday night?