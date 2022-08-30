In what may be interpreted as a bit of foreshadowing regarding Dillon Radunz’s future, the Tennessee Titans traded for a backup offensive tackle on Monday evening.
Tennessee sent a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tackle Dennis Daley and a 2024 seventh-round pick.
The move gives the Titans a versatile lineman they can plug in where needed and the desired depth at tackle with Radunz presumably moving to guard, where he’s been working for the last few practices.
Others in the mix to backup Taylor Lewan and Nicholas Petit-Frere, who was named the starting right tackle on Saturday, include Christian DiLauro, Jalen McKenzie and Andrew Rupcich.
Tennessee also has decisions to make at guard, where Nate Davis will start on the right side while Radunz, Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones are in the mix on the left. Corey Levin and Xavier Newman are both battling for the backup center spot behind Ben Jones.
The Titans allowed the seventh-most sacks (47) and sack yardage (327) in the NFL in 2021.
Daley, who’s 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, played in 15 games for the Panthers last season, including nine starts. He allowed 20 quarterback pressures and three sacks on 348 pass blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
The 26-year-old has 21 starts in 34 career games since being taken in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina by the Panthers. Of his nearly 1,400 career snaps, Daley has played more than 900 at left tackle, per Pro Football Focus.
The NFL deadline for final roster cuts is Tuesday at 3 p.m.
