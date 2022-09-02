Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is considered by many to be the top player at his position, and now, he’s paid like it.
The Titans reworked Henry’s contract on Thursday, giving him a $2 million pay raise, and making him the highest-paid running back in the NFL in 2022, according to multiple reports.
Henry will make $14 million this season, surpassing Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, who was the highest-paid running back with a $12.4 million salary.
Per Spotrac, Henry will get a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary and $1 million bonus for making the Titans’ 53-man roster. Essentially, nothing changes for Henry, whose four-year, $50 million contract still expires after the 2023 season. The Titans simply moved $2 million from his 2023 salary to 2022.
Henry was on his way to another All-Pro season in 2021 before breaking his foot in a Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Despite playing in just eight games last year, Henry still led the league in yards per game (117.1), and he finished ninth in rushing yards (937) and tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns (10).
The 28-year-old did return for Tennessee’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he wasn’t as effective as he was pre-injury, carrying it 20 times for just 62 yards and a touchdown.
Although he did not play in the preseason, Henry has looked close to full strength during training camp.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In