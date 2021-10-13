Avery Williamson’s stay in Denver lasted all of six days.
The 29-year-old inside linebacker, who signed with the Broncos practice squad last Wednesday, is leaving the team to join the Tennessee Titans, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News.
Williamson later confirmed the news tweeting, “Glad to be home!!! #TitanUp.” He is expected to join the Titans’ 53-man roster.
His presence should provide a boost to Tennessee’s inside linebacker group, which is currently without Jayon Brown, who is on injured reserve. Rashaan Evans has seemed to struggle lately, and his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday likely prompted Williamson’s reunion with the Titans.
“I think [the mental game] is something that we always have to work on when we get scheme runs, or we get guys moving, and flashing, and pullers,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Evans’ performance. “That is something we will continue to work on. It has to be better for everybody. In the run game, to play the way we did yesterday, that is not acceptable for any of us to play like that in the run game.”
Although not a strong coverage linebacker, Williamson’s strength is playing close to the line of scrimmage, and he excels at stopping the run.
He is about as sure as they come as a tackler, ranking in the top 10 of the NFL in tackling efficiency. He only missed 5.1 percent of his tackles in 2020 and 4 percent in 2018. Evans, on the other hand, has a missed tackle percentage of 10.7 percent this year and 9.2 percent for his career. David Long, Jr. has missed 21.7 percent of his tackles this year and 17.6 percent for his career.
It will be Williamson’s second stop with the Titans; he previously played for the team from 2014 until 2017 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the New York Jets in 2018.
The 6-foot-1 linebacker appeared in 22 games for the Jets over parts of two seasons before he was traded for a fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in November of 2020. He led the Jets in tackles (120) during his first year with the team but missed the 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason.
A fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2014, Williamson had 376 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his four years in Tennessee.
He had over 100 tackles in two of his four seasons with the team and started 59 of the 63 games he played in.
