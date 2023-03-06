The Tennessee Titans could potentially move on from star running back Derrick Henry this offseason.
According to a report from Mike Silver of Bally Sports, the Titans and first-year general manager Ran Carthon were testing the waters of a potential trade market for the 1,000-yard back at the NFL Combine.
“According to my sources — all of them current general managers — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins are among the players who’ve been shopped in recent days,” Silver wrote.
Henry carries a $16.367 million cap hit in 2023 and any pre-June 1 trade would free up $6.24 million in cap space and carry a dead cap hit of $10.1 million. However, a post-June 1 trade would save the Titans $11 million and only cost $3.6 million in dead cap money.
The 29-year-old tailback had a bounce-back season in 2022, rushing for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns on a league-high 349 carries the season after having surgery to repair a broken foot.
Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in both 2019 and 2020. He was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and he’s a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time first team All-Pro and second team All-Pro.
The Titans are also reportedly cutting ties with linebacker Bud Dupree, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He’s the fifth player Tennessee has cut since the Super Bowl, joining Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods, Randy Bullock and Zach Cunningham.
Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021 but failed to play up to that contract in his two seasons. Limited to 11 games in both seasons, Dupree recorded just seven total sacks and failed to stay on the field.
Dupree’s release carries $10.85 million in dead cap money but the Titans gain $9.35 million in cap savings.
