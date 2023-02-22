It was the worst-kept secret in Nashville.
The Tennessee Titans have informed Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan that he will be released, according to the official Twitter account of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, which Lewan co-hosts with former Titans linebacker Will Compton.
“I hope I did enough to create something all the Titan fans can be proud of, I love you all,” Lewan tweeted after the news broke.
Cutting the 31-year-old tackle costs nothing in dead cap money and frees up $14.84 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap.
Lewan told the Up & Adams podcast in December that he expected to be cut, admitting that he would take a long look at retirement should that happen.
“Everything is up in the air for me right now,” he said. “Here’s where I really have a conversation with myself internally is I have played this game for a long time … and I’ve always said to myself I’m not going to watch the demise of Taylor Lewan. I don’t want to be that guy who’s still chasing the dream, he’s been on five teams in four years. There’s guys that do that, and there’s nothing against that. This is just how my brain is wired. I need to see how this recovery goes and if in my head I’m like, ‘Okay, you can still be a dominant player in the NFL, you can still play and stay healthy,’ those are all the things that I really need to evaluate.”
Lewan missed the final 15 games of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. It was his second ACL injury in three years after suffering the same injury in 2020 on his other knee.
The 11th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Lewan made three Pro Bowls and was voted to the All-Rookie team by the Professional Football Writers Association.
In addition to Lewan, the Titans also released receiver Robert Woods and kicker Randy Bullock.
The 30-year-old wideout had a disappointing season in 2022, totaling 53 receptions on 91 targets for 527 yards and two touchdowns.
Cutting Woods carries $2.6 million in dead cap money but frees up a little more than $12 million in cap space. Tennessee, which started the day with negative $22.45 million in cap space, is now approximately $3 million under the cap.
