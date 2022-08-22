The Tennessee Titans released four players on Monday ahead of the team’s 16th training camp practice.
The Titans waived receiver Terry Godwin and linebacker Justin Lawler, and they waived-injured defensive backs Shakur Brown and Shyheim Carter.
Godwin played 12 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps in Saturday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was not targeted offensively but he did get a look in the return game.
Against the Bucs, he returned two punts for 22 yards and one kickoff for 23 yards. He also had four receptions on five targets for 31 yards, plus a 22-yard kickoff return against the Baltimore Ravens in Tennessee’s preseason opener. He was battling rookie Kyle Philips and Mason Kinsey for reps at inside receiver.
Brown, who was signed from the USFL in July, played 36 defensive snaps against Tampa, recording five tackles — a team-high. He also added three tackles against Baltimore two weeks ago. The 23-year-old CB appeared to be pushing for a roster spot behind Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Roger McCreary and Elijah Molden.
“Shakur was a player that we liked coming out of Michigan State at the nickel and we had an opportunity to add him,” Vrabel said of Brown in early August. “He's kind of come in pretty quickly and shown an ability to understand what we're doing on special teams and defense. He's got an opportunity, and I'd say he’s done well to take advantage of it and earn more reps.”
Lawler played 21 defensive and four special teams snaps on defense against Tampa Bay but did not record a tackle. Carter didn’t play against the Bucs on Saturday, but he did contribute three tackles against the Ravens in the first game of the preseason.
The deadline to trim rosters down to 80 players is Tuesday by 3 p.m. CST.
