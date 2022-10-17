Josh Gordon’s fourth second chance lasted all of two games.
The Tennessee Titans announced on Monday that they had released the 31-year-old wideout from their practice squad six weeks after signing him. Subsequently, the team signed receiver C.J. Board to the practice squad to replace him.
“However brief, Appreciate you Nashville,” Gordon tweeted Monday morning.
Board, a Clarksville native and UT-Chattanooga alum, has had brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants, totaling 17 career receptions for 183 yards. He’s played in 24 games during his three-year NFL career, starting four games for the Giants in 2020 and one last season.
Gordon was elevated to Tennessee’s active roster twice, appearing in the team’s 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 and a 24-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. He played just 24 combined offensive snaps, and one special teams snap during that stretch, was targeted just once and had zero receptions.
Following his breakout 2013 season when he led the NFL with 1,646 yards receiving, Gordon has bounced around the league with stints in New England (2018-2019), Seattle (2019) and Kansas City (2019-2021).
His most productive stop came in New England, where he totaled 60 receptions on 104 targets for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.
Since 2013, Gordon had missed three full seasons and was suspended six times — five of which were for substance-abuse related incidents.
