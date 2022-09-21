The Tennessee Titans’ roster shuffling continues.
The team placed running back Trenton Cannon and defensive back Chris Jackson on injured reserve on Wednesday and added defensive backs Andrew Adams and Terrance Mitchell from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots practice squads, respectively.
“We'll continue to look for guys whether they're here on our practice squad, here on our roster or on somebody else's roster,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday. “It's just a long process throughout the season.”
Cannon was injured on a punt return in Monday’s 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills; it was his only snap of the game. He played 21 special teams snaps in Week 1 against the New York Giants, recording two tackles and returning two kickoffs for 33 yards.
Jackson has been with the Titans since 2020, appearing in 24 games with six starts. He played 24 defensive snaps against the Bills. Jackson allowed two completions for 20 yards and a touchdown on four targets.
Adams has played in 13 or more games every year since signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has 190 career tackles, seven interceptions, 23 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. Quarterbacks have a passer rating of 69.2 when targeting him.
His best season come in 2018 when he recorded four interceptions and nine passes defensed and allowed a completion percentage of 59 across 13 games with four starts.
“Honestly, it’s kind of like the first day of school again,” Adams said Wednesday, via Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. “…At this point, defense is defense; you’ve just got to learn the terminology, learn the different details and structural things that we do here. Once you get that, you can kind of hit the ground running.”
Mitchell, 30, was a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, and has had stints with the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Patriots during his eight-year career. He started 13 games for the Texans last season and 16 games for Cleveland in 2020.
The Oregon alum has 269 career tackles, eight interceptions, 59 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 83 career appearances, including 51 starts. In coverage, Mitchell has allowed a completion percentage of 58.3 and a passer rating of 87.8 when targeted since 2017.
“It’s just a blessing to be able to keep playing,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “I’m happy to be here and happy to do whatever I’ve got to do to help the team win. I’m just here to play my role.”
