The Tennessee Titans made the bulk of their tougher roster decisions on Monday when they waived four players ahead of Tuesday’s roster cut.
Needing to trim just one more to get to the NFL’s mandated 80-player maximum on Tuesday, the Titans placed kicker Caleb Shudak on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, a designation that means he will miss the first four games of the 2022 season.
The 24-year-old rookie signed with the Titans in May as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He began training camp on the PUP list after suffering an injury in June during OTAs.
Named a permanent special teams captain at Iowa in 2021, Shudak made 24 of his 28 field goal attempts, including 4 of 6 attempts from 50 yards or longer, and he converted all 36 of his extra point attempts. He was named a third team All-American by the Associated Press and he was voted a first team All-Big Ten selection by the league media and a second team All-Big Ten selection by the league coaches, AP and Phil Steele.
Holding the Hawkeyes school record for career field goal percentage (82.8, minimum 25 attempts), Shudak’s 85.7 field goal percentage last season was the fourth-best single-season mark in school history.
He was expected to challenge veteran Randy Bullock in camp for Tennessee’s starting kicker job. The 32-year-old converted 26 of his 31 field goal attempts (83.9 percent) and 42 of his 45 extra point attempts (93.3 percent) last season. It was the first time a Titans kicker made more than 70 percent of their kicks (minimum five attempts) since Ryan Succop in 2018.
Bullock has made 67 of his 73 field goals during training camp (91.8 percent), plus all three of his field goals and both of his point after attempts during the preseason.
Teams must set their final 53-man rosters by next Tuesday by 3 p.m. CST.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In