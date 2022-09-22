The Tennessee Titans’ injury woes have followed them into the 2022 season.
The team placed offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on inured reserve on Thursday and promoted tight end Kevin Rader to the 53-man roster from the practice squad plus added linebacker Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.
Jones is the latest on a growing list of Titans players currently on IR including running back Trenton Cannon, receiver Racey McMath, tight end Tommy Hudson, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, linebackers Harold Landry and Chance Campbell, plus defensive backs Elijah Molden, A.J. Moore and Chris Jackson.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Jones made the Titans roster out of training camp but didn’t play in the first two weeks of the season. He was beat out by Aaron Brewer for the starting left guard job.
Rader has played in just seven games including two starts in two seasons — both with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has two career receptions for eight yards and is used primarily as a blocking tight end.
His 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame could come in handy Sunday when the Titans host the Las Vegas Raiders, who boast two of the NFL’s top pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
Ray had a solid preseason in 2021 with the Titans but was ultimately among the team’s final roster cuts. Before Tennessee could add him to its practice squad, he was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played in 15 games with one start and registered 15 tackles, two quarterback hits, two QB pressures, a sack and a forced fumble.
