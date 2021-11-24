The Tennessee Titans have experienced more roster turnover than any other team in the NFL this season, so the 13 roster moves the team made on Tuesday shouldn’t have come as a surprise to anyone.
Among the more notable changes, the Titans waved running back Adrian Peterson after just three games and placed receiver Marcus Johnson and cornerback Chris Jackson on injured reserve.
The team also signed running back Dontrell Hilliard, defensive back Buster Skrine and linebacker John Simon to the active roster; signed receivers Golden Tate and Austin Mack, running back Rodney Smith and defensive lineman Kevin Strong to the practice squad; and released receiver Chris Rowland and defensive lineman Niles Scott from the practice squad.
Fullback Khari Blasingame also returned to practice but remains on injured reserve.
Peterson had just 82 yards rushing on 27 carries in three games. He averaged 3.0 yards per carry and added four receptions for eight yards. The 36-year-old was outplayed by D’Onta Foreman and Hilliard, and he never had more than 10 carries or 11 touches in a game this year.
Johnson played in just seven of Tennessee’s 11 games this year, registering nine receptions for 160 yards. He led the Titans in receiving against New Orleans on Nov. 14 and on Oct. 10 against Jacksonville. After a strong training camp, Johnson hasn’t been healthy enough to make a similar impact during the season.
With the rash of injuries to the Titans’ secondary, Jackson had seen a substantial increase in playing time. In nine games, including three starts, he had 21 tackles, four passes defensed and a tackle for loss. He played on 61 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps and allowed 28 receptions in coverage.
Tate, a Pope John Paul II alum and Hendersonville native, had 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games with the New York Giants last year. A calf injury held him back and he was later benched after complaining about his role in the offense.
Prior to 2019, Tate totaled at least 60 receptions, 795 yards and four touchdowns in six straight seasons, including four consecutive years with 90 receptions or more (2014-17) and three 1,000-yard seasons (2014, 2015, 2017) during a four-year span.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.