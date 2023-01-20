When the Tennessee Titans ended training camp, it was expected that rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo would be the Robin to Austin Hooper’s Batman.
But as the season progressed, Okonkwo established himself as a go-to target for Ryan Tannehill. He ended the year at or near the top of most receiving categories among rookie tight ends, and he had more yards, touchdowns and yards after the catch than Hooper.
And while Tampa Bay’s Cade Otton and Baltimore’s Jelani Woods ranked first and second, respectively, in receptions among rookie TEs, NFL.com analyst David Carr cited Okonkwo’s instant impact for the Titans for his inclusion on the site’s All-Rookie Team.
“Quite a few solid rookie tight ends — Greg Dulcich, Cade Otton, Jelani Woods, Daniel Bellinger and Isaiah Likely — posted steady campaigns with some splash plays sprinkled in,” Carr wrote. “Okonkwo stands out from the group as a pass catcher, though, finishing with the most receiving yards (450) among rookie tight ends on just 32 catches and 46 targets — 19 fewer targets than Otton, the rookie category leader in Tampa.
“Okonkwo's yards-after-the-catch total (257) is also impressive, as is his receiving-yards-over-expected total (97), which led all rookies, per Next Gen Stats. The Titans must be happy with what they saw from Okonkwo, with Austin Hooper set to hit free agency in March.”
Among rookie tight ends with 10 or more receptions, Okonkwo ranked first in receiving yards (450), touchdowns (3) and yards per reception (14.1), and fourth in targets (46) and receptions (32). He was the only tight end in the NFL with three receptions of 40 or more yards.
The 23-year-old fourth-round pick also ranked second on the Titans in receiving yards, yards per reception, receptions of 20 or more yards (7) and yards after the catch (254). Okonkwo broke Ben Troupe’s franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end, and he tied Chris Dressel for the third-most receptions by a rookie tight end in Titans history.
