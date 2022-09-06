Josh Gordon has missed three full seasons and played in just 45 games over the last eight years due to six suspensions and a handful of NFL substance abuse policy violations.
And yet, the 31-year-old wideout has had no shortage of second chances.
Even this year, the Kansas City Chiefs wanted to re-sign him to their practice squad before the Tennessee Titans came calling, presumably offering him the more expedient road back to an NFL roster.
“We are excited to add some of these guys to our roster here, Josh being one of those guys,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I have had some great interactions with him so far. He’s shown professionalism and he seems like he's excited to be here. We'll see where he is as we get to the end of the week.”
Added Gordon: “I feel like I’m in a great place. … The Titans extended every resource to help me, and I definitely will take them up on that offer. But for now, I’m doing great. I’m enjoying myself here.”
While he likely would have been relegated to a practice squad role for much of, if not the entire year in Kansas City behind a logjammed depth chart that includes Juju Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie Skyy Moore, Gordon could see the field as early as Sunday when the Titans host the New York Giants in their season opener.
Both Vrabel and Gordon hinted as much during Monday’s practice.
Gordon has three more practices between now and then to upstage Cody Hollister, who is currently penciled in as the Titans' No. 5 WR behind Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips.
"We'll look at how he handles each day," Vrabel said. "I would anticipate him being available to us. But I wouldn't look at anything in the past. We're excited to work with him and see how he develops within our offense."
“[There are] no promises; that’s not how it usually works,” Gordon added. “You’ve got to show improvement, so that’s what I’m expected to do. That’s what I hope to do — go out there, make some plays, contribute, put my best foot forward and have a good time while I’m doing it.”
Although he played in 12 games and started seven with the Chiefs last season, Gordon was only targeted 14 times, tallying seven receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.
He hasn’t made any meaningful contributions since 2018 when he had 41 receptions on 71 targets for 737 yards and four touchdowns while starting one game for the Cleveland Browns and 11 for the New England Patriots.
That season aside, Gordon has played 320 snaps or fewer in five of the last seven years since leading the NFL in receiving in 2013.
“I know I’m coming in behind the eight ball,” Gordon said. "I’ve got to make up for lost time. That’s just one thing I got to do. It’s been an obstacle of mine. It’s just my issue. I don’t think it’s anything I can’t overcome. It’s more of a challenge I’m looking forward to.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In