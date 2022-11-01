In typical Mike Vrabel fashion, the fifth-year head coach is keeping things close to the vest regarding the status of both of his quarterbacks heading into the Titans’ Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
While starter Ryan Tannehill sat out Tennessee’s 17-10 win over the Houston Texans while battling an illness and an ankle injury, Vrabel won’t disclose any new information on the 34-year-old QB, telling reporters, “We will see [where he stands] on Wednesday when the injury report comes out.”
Tannehill ranks 12th in the NFL in passer rating (92.8), 18th in completion percentage (65.1), 24th in touchdown passes (6), and 27th in passing yards (1,097).
As for Willis, it’s tough to imagine he gets another crack at starting this season unless there is no other option. The rookie signal caller completed just 6 of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception against Houston on Sunday.
The game appeared to still be too fast for Willis, who looked lost at times and attempted just two throws longer than 10 yards.
“It is a good opportunity that (Willis) got his first start,” Vrabel said. “He will learn a lot more and learn from the things that he can correct and fix. That is the way we will approach it. We will try to make sure that there is a plan in place and that everybody is confident in it. Then we will see how the game goes.”
The Titans have won five straight games and will travel to Kansas City on Sunday to play Patrick Mahomes and the red-hot Chiefs.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_