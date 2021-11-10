When the Tennessee Titans last March signed receiver Josh Reynolds, fresh off a career year, the expectation was that he would be a replacement for Corey Davis.
Nine weeks into the regular season, however, Reynolds requested and was granted his release from the organization. The Titans waived him on Tuesday, along with cornerback Breon Borders, bringing an abrupt end to the 26-year-old’s disappointing five-game tenure that concluded with just 10 receptions, 90 yards and zero touchdowns.
After posting career best numbers in receptions (52) and yards (618), Reynolds figured to be no worse than Tennessee’s No. 3 receiver after the team traded for Julio Jones. But the combination of an Achilles injury, a shoulder injury and a foot injury slowed him down during training camp and the preseason. He was also a healthy scratch three times this season.
The emergence of Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine also made Reynolds expendable.
“Josh had a good camp and then got injured,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said after a Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills. “He got an opportunity. Guys came back. There are a million reasons [why he hasn’t been involved more].”
In addition to cutting Reynolds loose, the Titans also lost quarterback Matt Barkley on Tuesday as well after he signed to the Carolina Panthers active roster. He will serve as P.J. Walker’s backup, with Sam Darnold expected to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury.
The 31-year-old Barkley was one of Tennessee’s four protected practice squad players every week since the start of the season. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in the preseason but was beat out by Logan Woodside for the Titans’ backup QB job.
“It just gives us a lot of flexibility in what we are doing, some protection,” Vrabel said before the start of the regular season. “[General Manager Jon Robinson] asked the question about having a third quarterback and what we may do at that position. Certainly like Matt’s demeanor and willingness to work, and his arm talent, so we will keep working with him on the practice squad.”
