The Tennessee Titans have arguably one of the best safety tandems in the NFL, and on Friday morning they ensured they’ll stay together at least through the 2024 season.
The Titans and Amani Hooker agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with $19.5 million in guaranteed money and a $10 million signing bonus, three years after locking up All-Pro Kevin Byard to a five-year, $70.5 million contract with $31 million guaranteed in 2019.
Hooker was tied for the fourth-most tackles (62) on the team last season, and he had allowed the fourth-lowest completion percentage of Titans defensive backs who started 12 or more games. His 11.2 yards per completion allowed was also the second-lowest among DBs to play in double-digit games, behind only Dane Cruikshank.
He allowed 24 completions on 35 pass attempts in coverage last season, and quarterbacks had a 79.3 passer rating when targeting him. In three seasons, Hooker has 133 tackles, 12 passes defensed, five interceptions, and one forced fumble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In