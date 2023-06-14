In a recent Titans offseason workout, rookie quarterback Will Levis found himself under pressure during a red-zone drill.
So he stepped up in the pocket and smoked a throw over the middle and into the end zone, where rookie tight end Josh Whyle made a diving grab for the touchdown.
“It’s not how we drew it up, but I just threw it hard and it worked,” Levis said. “Sometimes that just happens.“
There’s little doubt that Levis, the 33rd overall pick in the draft two months ago, has an arm capable of accurately winging a ball through a brick wall, as was the case on the pass to Whyle.
What Levis must also prove is that he can — if necessary — take a little bit of sizzle off the fastball and still deliver passes on target, providing the proper touch without his precision suffering.
“I think that’s part of learning how to be a professional quarterback,” Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said. “Yeah, he can sit there and he can rip it. He’s got a strong arm. But it’s also, to use the baseball reference, having a different pitch in your bag, too, if you need it. It’s not just having it — it’s knowing when to use it, the location of the balls, and all that.”
The 6-4, 229-pound Levis completed 65.7 percent of his passes in two seasons at Kentucky, but concern over his accuracy — when he wasn’t firing away at full speed — was likely one of the reasons he slipped from the first to the second round.
On a 33rd Team podcast prior to the draft, former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said “Will Levis may have the strongest arm, but my issue with Will Levis is his upper-body development and how tight he is. When he has to make off-schedule throws or on the move, he really struggles to put touch on the ball.”
Added The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: “not every throw requires his fastball, and [Levis] needs to learn how to control his ball speeds.”
How’s Levis done so far during his first offseason?
It’s been touch-and-go when Levis looks to use a little more touch and a little less velocity, with some of his passes still on target and others failing to hit their mark.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he wasn’t about to evaluate any player based on seven or eight offseason practices. But he did note the importance of Titans quarterbacks allowing receivers like Treylon Burks and Chig Okonkwo to make plays on passes.
“I think that accuracy is critical, the decision-making from the quarterback position,” Vrabel said. “So when you see the teaching that can go on in the red zone and how quickly you have to make a decision and then be accurate because of those tight windows, I think it’s just a complete process … I think it’s about development and improvement in everybody and I’ve seen that from everybody.”
Understanding that some NFL teams had questions regarding Levis’ accuracy when he used more touch on passes, Levis said he spent much of his pre-draft process trying to put more touch on passes.
Interestingly enough, however, Levis said Vrabel has at times encouraged him to do more gripping and ripping.
“It’s kind of been the opposite here,” Levis said. “There have been a couple of instances where I was kind of aiming the ball and I was trying to put some air under it, and coach Vrabes has just come up to me after practice and said, `Just freakin’ throw it. Don’t think about it.’
“[He wants me to] just use my ability I have, to just not think about putting the pace on it. Understand at times when to, but a lot of the times, just put it on the [receiver].”