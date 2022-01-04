The Metro Nashville Police Department issued a citation on Tuesday morning to Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree, charging him with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Germantown Walgreens on Sunday night.
The citation alleges that a group of people got into a verbal argument with the victim at the Walgreens located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Sunday night.
The group left but later returned with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the victim and his phone and a physical altercation ensued.
A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut on his forehead and a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut on her hand, according to the MNPD.
Dupree will report for booking on the citation in three weeks (Jan. 25).
The Titans are aware of the situation but haven't publicly commented on the matter since the citation was issued.
"We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement on Monday.
Video of the incident is below, courtesy of Broadway Sports via Buck Reising.
The website appears to be down but here is the Bud Dupree video courtesy of @BroadwayTN pic.twitter.com/LVu29snds6— Buck Reising (@BuckReising) January 4, 2022
