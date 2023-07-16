The Titans have taken a massive step toward bolstering one of the least experienced wide-receiver rooms in the NFL with the news that free agent DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the team, per reports on Sunday.
Hopkins is getting a two-year, $26 million deal worth up to $32 million with incentives, according to the NFL Network. He will reportedly receive a base of $12 million in the first year with a chance to reach $15 million.
A likely future Hall of Famer, Hopkins has piled up 853 catches for 11,298 yards (13.2-yard average) and 71 touchdowns in his career. In nine games last season, Hopkins posted 64 receptions for 717 yards (11.2-yard average) and three touchdowns.
“He’s elite,” Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting said earlier this offseason. “That’s probably one of the best words to explain him. He can do pretty much everything.
“He’s a very, very talented guy … He was always the emphasis [of the defensive] gameplan, who we needed to stop. That’s another guy that just leads the way he plays. You see him on the field. He makes plays in every given moment, no matter what type of coverage he’s in.”
Assuming Hopkins is healthy and in top form, he represents a huge addition to a Titans wide receiver corps that would have been led by second-year wideout Treylon Burks. The Titans’ 2022 first-round pick, Burks flashed potential, but totaled 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games during his rookie season.
“One hundred percent — he would be a great mentor,” Burks said earlier this offseason. “I watched D-Hop since I was younger, one of my favorite players. He just carries himself the right way, and then his game on the field speaks for itself.
“He’s an awesome player, great player. It would be fun to play with him.”
The Titans’ other top receivers are Kyle Philips, who was limited to four games in his rookie year, as well as Chris Moore and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
Overall, the team’s returning wide receivers combined for just 69 catches, 962 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Many expected the Titans to use a high pick to select a receiver in the draft, but Tennessee waited until the seventh round to do so, picking Colton Dowell from UT-Martin.
The Titans said at the time they believed they could add to the wide-receiver room in coming months, though Arizona’s subsequent release of Hopkins came as a surprise to most.
The question that must be answered is where the 31-year-old Hopkins stands at this stage of his career.
He played just 10 games in 2021, the result of a nagging hamstring injury and a torn MCL. Hopkins then missed the first six games of 2022 because of a PED suspension, and he missed the last two games of the season with a flare-up of his previous knee injury.
In addition, Hopkins also averaged only 11.2 yards per reception last season, tied for the lowest of his career. His three touchdown catches — again, in nine games—were his lowest since his rookie year of 2013.
Still, Titans general manager Ran Carthon had to pursue Hopkins, who recently noted he was on a pace for 1,400 receiving yards last season had he been able to play all 17 games.
The Titans have three members of the organization with ties to Hopkins, who played for Houston from 2013-19.
One is new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who held that role in Houston in 2019, when Hopkins piled up 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns for the Texans.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel also was on the Texans coaching staff from 2014 through 2017, as a defensive assistant and defensive coordinator. In addition, new Titans quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Charles London was the Texans’ running backs coach during those same years.
The challenge for Vrabel, Kelly and the rest of the Titans coaching staff now is to get the most out of Hopkins, despite an offense that finished 30th last season in passing yards (171.4 per game) and 28th in points (17.5 per game).
But the hope is that Hopkins will do a lot to change those numbers in the 2023 season.