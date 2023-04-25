A low S2 Cognition test score would not be a dealbreaker for Titans general manager Ran Carthon when it comes to potentially selecting a quarterback — or any other position player — in this week’s NFL Draft.
Carthon said the S2 is just a piece of the evaluation puzzle.
The S2 is different than the Wonderlic test, which measures intelligence in a 50-minute exam. Instead, the 40-45 minute S2 test is more a measure of how quickly and accurately athletes process information. The Nashville-based company’s site says the S2’s “scientifically validated evaluation determines how athletes process information at game speed and react when the pressure is on.”
“This is my first experience with the S2, so I’m still learning it myself,” Carthon said during a Monday press conference. “There’s still space for me to grow. We’re working through it. We met with [the company] last week so I can get a better understanding of how to use it as part of our analytical component to evaluate a player. But myself, I’m still learning.”
So how have the NFL’s top five quarterback prospects fared when taking the S2 this year?
Per longtime NFL Draft analyst Bob McGinn, Alabama’s Bryce Young topped that group at 98 percent, followed by Kentucky’s Will Levis (93 percent), Florida’s Anthony Richardson (79 percent), Tennessee’s Herndon Hooker (46 percent) and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (18 percent).
Some draft insiders believe the Titans have interest in drafting Stroud, trading up from their current 11th spot to No. 3 to do so.
How much might a low S2 score like Stroud’s impact the Titans’ scouting report on him?
“It’s a part of the analytics piece,” Carthon said of S2 scores. “It’s not the end all, be all. But it’s just another way for us to use and evaluate players. Whatever the test scores are, they are. It makes us go back and do homework, one way or the other.”
NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, a former quarterback in the league, praised Stroud’s cognitive ability, tweeting, “I do know that on tape Stroud plays very intelligent and [processes] a lot of information pre snap well and post snap quick.”
Stroud was not one of the 30 players invited to the Titans’ facility for a pre-draft visit, but coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly spent time with him at Ohio State’s pro day.
“Mike and Tim spent time with him at the pro day in Columbus, and they feel good about him as a person,” Carthon said.
One other tidbit of interest regarding the S2: Quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly scored in the mid-90s last year. Carthon’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers, drafted him in the seventh round and he had a very impressive rookie year — winning his first seven starts and posting a regular-season quarterback rating of 107.3 before he was hurt in the NFC Championship.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” Carthon said. “But more than anything, I think you have to to know the human that Brock is. Brock knew he wasn’t the tallest or fastest or had the strongest arm, but … he put in the work.
“So I don’t know if the S2 picks that up, but I saw the work and type of human he was, which I think supersedes any type of cognitive testing.”