The Tennessee Titans Ring of Honor is getting a makeover. And a new location too.
Titans CEO Burke Nihill confirmed on Wednesday changes were being made to make the franchise’s Ring of Honor a better experience for its fans, which includes sprucing up its current presentation and moving it to a more prominent part of Nissan Stadium.
Displays honoring the franchise’s all-time greats have been moved from the supports above the top-level seats of the stadium to the cinder block walls behind the lower bowl. Nihill said he’s hopeful fans can get their first look during Sunday’s season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
“I don’t think that will be the final location,” Nihill told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday. “Our hope would be to find a Walk of Fame-type, Ring of Honor, Hall of Fame-style honor for our legends in a modified stadium development, which would really give an opportunity for our fans to interact with whatever the memorials would be.
“…This is a project that we've spent more time on than it may seem. The Ring of Honor has never been something [controlling owner] Amy Adams Strunk has been satisfied with, just in terms of the quality of the signs or the locations of the signs. Just really wasn't befitting of our legends in her mind, nor in any of ours.”
Former Titans General Manager Floyd Reese, who passed away last month after a battle with cancer, and ex-head coaches Jeff Fisher and Bum Phillips will be inducted into the Ring of Honor this year. The trio will join the 14 other members, many of whom were from the franchise’s days as the Houston Oilers.
“In the case of a lot of our Houston Oilers players, it would give us an opportunity to actually better introduce them to our fans, to give their statistics and what made them great,” Nihill added.
