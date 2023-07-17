DeAndre Hopkins’ signing isn’t even official yet, but all indications are the Titans will be getting a highly motivated wide receiver — in addition to a highly talented one.
The first indication Hopkins is fired up and ready to go?
The simple fact he is signing now — in the middle of July — as opposed to waiting for weeks or months, in hopes other teams might become interested — or desperate, due to training-camp injuries — and offer him even more money.
Recall the great Jadeveon Clowney chase of 2020. The edge rusher strung out his pursuers forever in hopes of landing a whopper deal, eventually signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Titans on Sept. 6.
Hopkins could easily have followed a similar path, but chose to commit now, meaning he will be with the team at the start of training camp. That’s a somewhat surprising decision for a veteran of his stature, one who reportedly isn’t a huge fan of practicing.
The second indication Hopkins is coming in hot?
He isn’t holding back on social media, as Hopkins posted this message on Twitter in response to those saying he was over the hill or signed with the wrong team: “I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!”
Hopkins also shared his excitement about pairing with Titans running back Derrick Henry on his Instagram page, posting a photo of the two players together.
Henry responded in kind, offering a couple of flexed-arm emojis and a brief message: “Let’s work gang!”
There’s also plenty of monetary motivation for Hopkins, 31, who signed a reported two-year, $26 million deal.
Per the NFL Network, the value of that contract could rise to $32 million with incentives — $3 million in each of the two years.
Breaking the report down even further, Hopkins can max out the incentive clauses by totaling at least 95 catches, 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of the two seasons.
The 10-year veteran has hit all three marks in three of his previous seasons (2015, 2017 and 2018), reaching at least two in five of his seasons.
Hopkins’ totals in nine games last year — 64 catches, 717 yards and six touchdowns — project to 121 catches, 1,354 yards and six touchdowns over 17 games.
It remains to be seen whether Hopkins can overcome age and some recent injuries — not to mention a sluggish Titans offense — to put up huge numbers for this team over the next two years.
But it certainly sounds like he’s motivated to do so.