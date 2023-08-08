Not long after suffering a major groin injury in last season’s loss to Philadelphia, Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton made a decision: It was time to make a training change.
Instead of spending the 2023 offseason in Nashville, going through workouts and voluntary OTAs with many of his teammates, Fulton would follow a more solitary path, grinding through individual workouts with a hand-picked personal trainer in Miami.
It was a move that came with some risk: Titans coaches typically want as many players as possible — especially younger players — to train with the team during the offseason. Second, Fulton was heading into a contract year in 2023, meaning every decision made would impact his future finances.
The full results of Fulton’s decision won’t be evident until later this season, when we see how many games that Fulton — who’s missed 20 of a possible 50 regular-season games over his three-year career — is able to play in 2023, not to mention how well he performs.
But the early returns in training camp are promising for Fulton, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a starter when healthy.
“I think he came back [for training camp] ready to go,” Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “I think this is probably the best shape he’s been in since he’s been here. He looks stronger, looks more physical, looks in condition.
“He’s off to a great start right now. It’s a big year for him. He knows that. We know that. So hopefully it continues.”
The groin injury Fulton suffered last year, on a play that wound up being a touchdown pass to former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, kept him out of the team’s next four games. He’d already missed two contests in 2022 with a hamstring injury. It was also a hamstring injury that sidelined him for four games in 2021, a knee injury that knocked him out of all but six games during his rookie season of 2020.
Throw in a shoulder surgery following the 2022 season and it’s easy to see why Fulton figured it couldn’t hurt to change his offseason approach heading into 2023. He added some muscle weight in the offseason — he’s now up to 195 pounds — and said he began this year’s camp feeling far better than he had heading into the 2022 camp.
“Yeah, I mean it was a lot, a big difference,” Fulton, 24, said. “I came off surgery for my shoulder last year, so I wasn’t really able to do anything physically on the field. I was able to do a little footwork, but I was still limited. Even when I was at OTAs, I was getting my weight back up from being sick last offseason.
“So that was the difference from last year to this year. Once you [find] the right trainer, you feel great. You come into confident and knowing your body, and the work you put in from your reps.”
A healthy, confident Fulton could be a significant difference maker for the Titans.
The former LSU standout showed some signs of being a shutdown corner in 2021, when he made two interceptions, posted 11 pass break-ups and held opposing quarterbacks to a rating of 67.8 when throwing in his direction, per Pro Football Focus.
But Fulton took a step back in 2022, when he surrendered five touchdown passes and allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 102.4 rating when throwing in his direction.
Bowen said one of the keys to Fulton regaining his previous level is maintaining more consistency — keeping his focus, execution and competitive level high on every play.
“I can’t skip days,” Fulton said. “I can’t take a week off. I gotta do what I gotta do day to day to make sure I’m ready. That’s just my mentality, focusing on the day I’m in. Being present … just so I can be as detailed as I can.”
The Titans’ offseason addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins should help Fulton maintain that focus, as Fulton hasn’t faced a player with such a decorated pass-catching resume in the past at practice.
“He has so much experience, and I know he’s playing the game within the game — pre-snap, during the snap,” Fulton said. “We have some of those conversations where [he’ll tell me] what he’s seeing from me, and I get to ask him what he’s seeing. He’s an All Pro veteran, so he knows what he’s doing out there. It’s good to get those looks day in and day out.”
Those are just the kind of on-field challenges Fulton hopes to embrace this season, in a year so critical to his future.