It was a move most saw coming.
The Tennessee Titans fired Todd Downing on Monday, ending his underwhelming two-year stint as offensive coordinator. The team also parted ways with offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive assistant Erik Frazier.
"I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. "Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff."
Following a middle-of-the-road season in 2021, Downing seemingly regressed in his second year as OC. Tennessee finished 13th in rushing offense, 28th in scoring offense and 30th in both total offense and passing offense just one year after finishing fifth, 15th, 17th and 24th, respectively, in each category.
The Titans failed to score 30 points in a game this season for the first time since 2014.
Midget served as Tennessee’s defensive backs coach for the last three seasons. During his tenure, the Titans allowed 89 touchdown passes to 45 interceptions and 11.2 yards per completion.
Statistically, Tennessee had the worst pass defense in the NFL in 2022, allowing an NFL-high 274.8 yards passing per game with the second-most touchdown passes (29), the third-most first downs via pass (215) and the fourth-most yards per completion (7).
Carter, who's been the Titans OL coach since 2018, led one of the least effective offensive lines in the league this season, allowing 49 sacks — fifth-most in the NFL — 198 quarterback pressures, 128 QB hurries and 37 QB hits, per Pro Football Focus.
