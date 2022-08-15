Malik Willis took a shotgun snap, paused briefly, rolled out to his left and darted through the Baltimore Ravens defense for a 17-yard gain.
It was the second play of the third quarter. Willis was pulled the very next play for Logan Woodside, who was promptly intercepted five plays later by Ravens safety Daryl Worley.
While an impressive display of athleticism and improvisation, much like his 7-yard touchdown run in the first half, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel explained that Willis’ seeming hesitancy to throw the ball is what ultimately landed him on the bench.
“We want Malik to be athletic and make as many plays as he possibly can,” Vrabel said on Monday. “But then understand when things are there — timing and rhythm — that it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of those spaces and that timing, and if it’s not there, then he has to go and make plays and be an athlete.”
Willis showed solid upside in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss in Baltimore. He threw for 107 yards, ran for another 38, scored a touchdown on the ground, hit Racey McMath for a 48-yard completion, and threw a sidearm pass to Tommy Hudson that would have made Patrick Mahomes proud.
And as impressive as his performance was, Willis himself even admitted that he relied too much on his scrambling ability when plays broke down — something he and the Titans coaching staff are working on fine-tuning.
“You don’t want to take that type of skillset away from a player, you kind of got to work through it; it’s a process,” Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara said on Monday. “I think the best thing for any player is just visual evidence of watching the tape, and then the light bulb kind of going on. …There’s obviously some cool splash flashes that are really cool, and we just need some consistency there. That’ll come, it’s a process, it’s a ‘one percent better each day [mindset]’ relative to Malik.”
Added Vrabel: “He’s very aware of the things that we’re asking him to do and he’s looking for those opportunities to improve. He had one of those today, and he threw it, I think it was a contested catch that we dropped, but you have to be willing to do those things in practice and push it and see it and work it in individual (drills) then translate it over to team (drills).”
Willis is early enough into his career that most of his flaws are correctable.
Take his final play against the Ravens, for instance. Willis stood in the pocket for nearly three seconds before decided to run. He left a clean pocket with an open Treylon Burks streaking 20 yards down the left side and an open Dez Fitzpatrick 15 yards away breaking toward the middle of the field. Willis saw neither of them.
“I would say (not trusting what he sees) is very common for a young quarterback, particularly if the offense he ran in the pros is drastically different than the offense you were in in college,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “So, some of these are the first live reps he’s seeing of these types of concepts. Naturally, there’s going to be a learning curve there and I think that Malik is working really hard to gain that confidence and seeing things clearly and throwing with timing.”
Instead of climbing the pocket, progressing through his reads and spotting opportunities to throw receivers open — something he didn't have to do much, if at all at Liberty — Willis has seemingly hesitated to pull the trigger at times.
The Titans presumably believe if they can fix his timing and pocket awareness troubles — the crux of what Willis worked on during Monday's practice — the rest should fall into place.
“I think that there were probably times that he got away with some things collegiately that he’s not going to be able to get away with in the pros, or maybe the window is a little tighter than it was in college. Tying his feet to his progressions and helping the timing there and the decision making is going to be a major step in the process for him.”
