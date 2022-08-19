Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert had locked in on tight end Cameron Brate as he made a beeline toward the end zone during a two-minute drill at Saint Thomas Sports Park on Thursday.
Gabbert sailed the ball just over Brate’s head and into the waiting hands of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, putting an exclamation mark on a redeeming Day 2 of joint practices for Tennessee’s 2021 first-round pick.
“I’m glad I had a better day; yesterday I was pretty upset with myself,” Farley said. “ … I felt like my pads were too high. I felt like I wasn’t trusting some of my fundamentals. But I was able to correct that and have a better day.”
While the interception was the unquestioned highlight of Farley’s day, he came up clutch a few other times. He went stride-for-stride with Julio Jones during team drills, not giving the former Pro Bowler much room to make a catch in the end zone.
Farley also had a nice pass breakup while defending Jaelon Darden during 7-on-7 drills and he even kept Tampa running back Raschaad White out of the end zone, hammering him out of bounds at the 1-yard line as he tried to clear the pylon.
Thursday’s practice marked quite the turnaround for Farley, who had his share of struggles on Wednesday.
“Absolutely,” Vrabel said when asked if Farley had redeemed himself after Wednesday’s practice. “He comes in with a great attitude every single day. He has had a long rehab and he spent a lot of time in this building in the offseason. He wants to be good. He wants to help us. He wants to define a role for himself.
“And I think he was exhausted. I think he was excited about coming out here and practicing. Early on in practice he just he looked like he was worn out. We've talked about that to our entire team, about making sure that we're not so anxious about the practice or the game that's going to happen.”
The second-year cornerback is expected to challenge for a starting job behind Kristian Fulton. He’s been pushed in camp by rookie second-round pick Roger McCreary.
Fifteen practices in, and on the eve of Tennessee’s second preseason game against the Bucs at Nissan Stadium, Farley appears to be shaking off any rust he gathered while rehabbing his torn ACL.
The 23-year-old Virginia Tech alum stated that his confidence is rising the more good days he continues to stack.
“It’s been a competitive two days,” Farley said. “I like the competition today and I liked how we’ve been playing as a team on the defensive side of the ball and I’m glad we were able to make some plays and I was able to help the team get off the field today and make some plays when I needed to.”
