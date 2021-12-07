The bye week served its purpose for the Tennessee Titans, who announced on Monday that three players were designated to return from the injured reserve list.
A 21-day window has been opened for receivers Julio Jones and Racey McMath plus safety Dane Cruikshank to return to practice. None of the three will count against Tennessee’s 53-man roster until they’re officially added to the active roster.
“Those guys have been working extremely hard to get back, which is what we ask everybody who isn’t participating,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I felt like the training staff, the weight staff, everybody involved, the players, those particular players worked extremely hard.
“One thing we talk about as far as technology is being able to track those guys and the speed in which they are running as they return. I think that has been really good for us to be able to take advantage of that stuff. I think it helps the player to be able to see, ‘Hey, here is where you were in the game. This is what you are running in the game.’ Then we can track that and monitor that and show them as they get closer so that one, we are all on the same page, and two, they have a lot of confidence to come back.”
Jones hasn’t played since a Nov. 7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He had 21 receptions on 31 targets for 336 yards in six games. The 32-year-old wideout had at least two receptions in every game he’s played.
A.J. Brown was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 27, leaving the Titans without their top receiver until their Dec. 23 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Once Jones is added to the active roster, he will become Tennessee’s unquestioned No. 1 receiver. With Jones out, the Titans had to rely heavily on the trio of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers and Dez Fitzpatrick.
Cruikshank has also been out since the game against the Rams. In seven games, he totaled 32 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defensed. He made four starts in Amani Hooker’s absence, allowing 14 completions for 125 yards and zero touchdowns in pass coverage.
McMath only saw action in the first four games of the season. He registered zero receptions and was targeted just once against Indianapolis in Week 3. McMath played 25 percent or fewer of Tennessee’s offensive snaps in all four games he played and spent the majority of his time playing special teams, playing 15 or more snaps on punt and kick returns in each game.
