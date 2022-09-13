Defensive back A.J. Moore isn’t the only injury casualty from the Tennessee Titans season-opening loss to the New York Giants.
Twenty-four hours after the Titans reportedly lost Moore for the year due to an ankle injury, the team also lost defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand for the remainder of the season due to a torn quad suffered against the Giants, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
It’s the third season-ending injury the Titans have had in the last two weeks; edge rusher Harold Landry tore his ACL on Sept. 1.
Hand was one of seven defensive linemen to make the Titans’ 53-man roster along with Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Demarcus Walker and Kevin Strong.
Simmons (52 snaps), Tart (28), Strong (24), Walker (16) and Hand (2) saw the bulk of the action along the defensive line against the Giants, while Autry (37 snaps) spent time at outside linebacker in the spot vacated by Landry.
While not a substantial loss by any means, Hand’s absence potentially opens up the door for Larell Murchison to rejoin the active roster after starting the year on the practice squad.
A fourth-round pick out of Alabama by the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hand spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with the Lions before joining the Titans practice squad in January. In his career, Hand has totaled 54 tackles, 12 QB pressures, nine QB hurries, six tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Hand was a two-time All-SEC selection with the Crimson Tide (2016, 2017) and won two national championships.
He signed a one-year, $1.035 million deal with Tennessee in February.
