While the bye week can be a time of much-needed rest for an NFL team, Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans understand they can’t fall asleep at the wheel.
“Hopefully the guys feel better and healthier,” Vrabel said. “We are ready to work and get something done.”
When it comes to preparation during the bye week, Vrabel is known to get the most out of his players. The Titans are 4-0 coming off bye weeks during Vrabel’s tenure in Nashville. They will look to make it 5-0 as they welcome the inter-division rival Indianapolis Colts into Nissan Stadium Sunday. The Titans sit atop the AFC South with a 3-2 record, with the Colts only a short step behind at 3-2-1.
Despite having running back Jonathan Taylor spearhead the offense on paper, the Colts have (surprisingly?) enjoyed much more success through the air this season. Their 266.2 passing yards per game is good for the fifth-best passing offense in the league, and they have shown a knack for scoring late in games.
The headliners of said passing offense are Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Alec Pierce, a tandem about which Vrabel spoke highly he schemes a plan to potentially slow them down.
“They are big targets,” Vrabel said. “They’re physical at the top of their routes. We will have to do a good job of defending that.”
With that in mind, Vrabel knows that pressuring quarterback Matt Ryan could very well be the difference in this matchup. The Colts’ offensive line kept Ryan clean last week, not allowing a sack in a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Like any other quarterback, when there is no pressure, they all look really comfortable and really good,” Vrabel said. “When there is pressure, sometimes they don’t look so comfortable.”
The Titans have gotten away with allowing nearly 400 yards of offense per game and are a bottom-five defense by that measure. The good news? While the Colts have shown they can move the ball, they struggle to score. Putting up 34 points last week was an anomaly, as their offense is averaging just 17.2 points per game. The opportunity to right the ship for the Titans defense is on the table. Defense will be the key.
“We have to make them earn everything,” Vrabel said, adding that limiting explosive plays from the Colts is “at the top of the list” in terms of importance.
This task becomes less daunting as the Titans have some defensive reinforcement in store. Safety Amani Hooker and outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned to full practice Thursday. Both players missed two games as Hooker recovered from a concussion and Dupree battled a nagging hip injury. This gives Tennessee two ballhawks back with Hooker’s one interception and Dupree’s pair of fumble recoveries this season.
With first place in the AFC South on the line, expect a gritty game between these two rivals. Kickoff is set for noon Sunday.