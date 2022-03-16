Until Wednesday morning, Isaiah Wilson was unchallenged as the biggest swing-and-miss move of Jon Robinson’s tenure as Tennessee Titans general manager.
That’s no longer the case after it was announced Wednesday evening that the Titans plan to release receiver Julio Jones after just one season, according to a report from ESPN’s Diana Russini. Severing ties with the injury-plagued receiver saves the Titans $9.5 million, which won’t be available until after June 1.
While Jones wasn’t the off-the-field headache that Wilson was, the seven-time Pro Bowler did cost the franchise an awful lot for a minimal return.
Acquiring Jones cost the Titans a lot more than just two draft picks over the next two seasons. It also set the franchise back $14.3 million in cap money in 2021, plus $4.8 million in dead money this year and $8.4 million next year, per Spotrac.
That’s $27.5 million, a second-round pick this year, and a fourth-round pick next year for just 31 receptions, 434 yards and a single touchdown over 10 games. Despite playing in one more game than he did in his final season with Atlanta in 2020, Jones had 20 fewer receptions, 337 fewer receiving yards and two fewer touchdowns.
He missed seven games this year due to a hamstring injury that lingered from training camp.
"Unfortunately, he wasn't out there enough to really make an impact week after week,” Robinson said of Jones at the NFL Combine. “When he was out there, he helped our football team. But it was one of those things that seemed like a nick every week that we were trying to work through.”
Jones’ departure opens a big hole in Tennessee’s receiver group. Aside from No. 1 wideout A.J. Brown, no Titans receiver had more than 38 receptions, 476 yards or four touchdowns last season.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who recently agreed to a one-year deal, is the team’s de facto No. 2 WR but is better suited for a third-receiver role. Marcus Johnson, Racey McMath, Dez Fitzpatrick, Cody Hollister, Mason Kinsey and Josh Malone are all expected to compete for roster spots during training camp.
It’s expected the Titans will add a receiver or two either through free agency, the draft, or a combination of the two. Available wideouts on the open market include Allen Robinson, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jarvis Landry, Will Fuller and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Should the Titans keep the 26th overall pick, they could land one of Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, USC’s Drake London or Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.
If the team trades out of the first round to acquire more picks and gets back into the second round, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, Alabama’s John Metchie, Georgia’s George Pickens, Purdue’s David Bell or Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson could be possibilities.
