It’s no secret that the relationship between Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the team’s fanbase is fractured following his three-interception performance against the Cincinnati Bengals that knocked the Titans out of the playoffs.
And after a report last week by a Nashville radio host that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers purchased land in Williamson County (which doesn’t exactly qualify as breaking news) and that he would be “open” to playing for Tennessee, seemingly everyone began to infer that Rodgers to the Titans was just a formality.
However, a team source confirmed to ESPN that the Titans don’t consider Rodgers to be an option for the team and that they were committed to Tannehill under center in 2022.
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel’s public comments since the end of the season all but support that statement as well.
“Ryan’s a pro; he knows how much he means to us,” Robinson recently told Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. "Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract. I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I’ve got to say it.”
Added Vrabel: “He has elite toughness. We have to be great around him. He has shown signs of accuracy, of decision making, the ability to extend plays and to scramble and leadership. Those are all things that you look for in a quarterback and Ryan has shown us that.”
And if you won’t take the word of the people calling the shots, then maybe you’ll consider the hard truth of the logistics of the situation.
Tannehill’s $29 million base salary is fully guaranteed for next season, and he carries a $39.6 million cap hit in 2022. Tennessee also added two void years to the end of Tannehill’s contract last year to make room for Julio Jones, making any efforts to move the 33-year-old QB’s contract a sizeable undertaking.
If Tennessee traded Tannehill before June 1, the Titans would take on $28.4 million in dead cap money and $9.6 million in dead cap money if he’s traded after June 1, according to Spotrac.
The other part of this hypothetical equation involves making room for Rodgers and his $27.5 million cap hit and the quantity of draft picks that Green Bay would want to part with the three-time NFL MVP.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.