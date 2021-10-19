The Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football came with a price.
According to a report from Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, cornerback Caleb Farley and receiver Cam Batson both suffered torn ACLs on Monday night and will be out for the remainder of the season.
The news was confirmed on Tuesday morning after Farley had an MRI.
It’s the second torn ACL for Farley, who also suffered the same injury in 2017 as a freshman at Virginia Tech. He was forced to redshirt that year and converted from a wide receiver to cornerback the following year.
Perhaps more concerning is this is the fourth major injury Farley has had in the last five years. He also had two major back surgeries to go along with the pair of ACL tears. Many teams flagged Farley, who is just 22, during the pre-draft process due to his medical history. He had played only 32 defensive snaps in two games for the Titans entering Monday’s contest.
"I know and I am very aware, as we all are, of Caleb’s history," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday. "He was very emotional. I told him that rest assured we were going to take care of him physically and mentally.
"I think that is the biggest thing probably, is when you are dealing with some of these injuries is the mental approach that you take about willing to talk to people and be willing to let people help you that have either been there or that can help you through. It is going to be a long process and I am confident that he will be back better and strong, but it is unfortunate."
Farley’s injury is just the latest in a run of bad luck for the Tennessee secondary. The Titans will already be without top cornerback Kristian Fulton for at least the next two games after putting him on injured reserve prior to Monday’s game.
The Titans were already thin at cornerback, and Chris Jackson, who saw a spike in playing time against the Bills after Farley’s injury, left the field on two different occasions with injury issues of his own. He didn’t finish the game on Monday.
Tennessee is down to Jackrabbit Jenkins, Breon Borders and Elijah Molden until Fulton returns. The Titans do have Chris Jones and Briean Boddy-Calhoun on the practice squad. Jones could be a safe bet to be added to the active roster with the team thin at corner. He was one of Tennessee’s four protected practice squad players for Week 6.
Batson returned five kicks for 80 yards against the Bills. He had just two receptions for 15 yards this year before getting injured. The Titans have already dealt with injuries to several of their receivers this year including A.J. Brown, Julio Jones (who did not finish Monday’s game), Josh Reynolds (who missed Monday’s game), Racey McMath and Marcus Johnson.
The Titans have Mason Kinsey and Dez Fitzpatrick on the practice squad should they need to add more receivers to the active roster.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
