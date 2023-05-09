Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has reached into his past to help steer the franchise into the future.
The Titans on Monday named Anthony Robinson as the team’s new assistant general manager, a position in which he will oversee the franchise’s college and pro scouting staff. He’s the second assistant general manager hiring for Carthon, who earlier this offseason added Chad Brinker as assistant general manager for strategy.
This is not the first time Carthon and Robinson have worked together, as they did so when Carthon was a pro scout for Atlanta from 2008-11.
Robinson recently completed his 15th season in the Falcons personnel department, his fourth as the team's director of college scouting.
Some of the Falcons’ more notable draft picks over the past four years have included cornerback A.J. Terrell, offensive lineman Jaylen Mayfield, tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, running back Tyler Allgeier, quarterback Desmond Ridder and running back Bijan Robinson.
Robinson began his career in Atlanta as a scouting assistant for three seasons before being elevated to Southeast area scout and then the team's Eastern regional scout covering half the country in 2016.
Prior to arriving in Atlanta, Robinson worked with BLESTO Scouting as a scouting assistant intern from (2007-08), an undergraduate assistant coach (wide receivers) at Florida State University (2005-07) and in the Baltimore Ravens player personnel department as an intern in 2006.
Robinson is a native of Tallahassee, Fla., where he lettered four years in football and track at Godby High School. He played running back at Morgan State University before transferring to Florida State University and earning his bachelor's degree in sports management in 2006.
Robinson and Brinker effectively replace Monti Ossenfort (formerly the Titans director of player personnel, now the Arizona Cardinals general manager) and Ryan Cowden (formerly the Titans vice president of player personnel, no longer with the franchise).