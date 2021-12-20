The Tennessee Titans are a team that knows a thing or two about being stopped just inches short.
As Steelers cornerback Joe Haden shoved Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine backward and away from the first-down marker, the Titans had no one to blame but themselves.
On paper, Tennessee dominated Pittsburgh. But all the yards, first downs and third-down conversions in the world couldn’t mask the one arena in which Pittsburgh was better: turnovers.
The Titans turned the ball over four times — one interception and three fumbles — en route to a 19-13 loss to the Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field.
“It’s a sick feeling anytime you walk away with a loss," Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "For as many mistakes we had throughout the game, to have a shot there at the end and be moving the ball, there was a ton of confidence in the huddle that we were going to walk away with a win and find a way to score there at the end … but unfortunately we just came up a few inches short.”
Of the 55 Super Bowl winners, only seven of them ever finished with a negative turnover differential.
“Mistakes are part of the game,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Obviously, you can’t [turn the ball over] and think you’re going to win.”
Typically, 10 more first downs, 150 more total yards, 166 more rush yards, and an 18-minute advantage in time of possession are all ingredients for a dominating win. But not for these Titans, who have shown time and time again this year that nobody is better at beating them than themselves.
Despite outgaining Houston by 230 yards with 11 more first downs four weeks ago, the Titans had five turnovers and lost 22-13. Against New England the following week, Tennessee outrushed the Pats by 165 yards but turned the ball over four times and lost 36-13.
Throw in the Pittsburgh loss on Sunday, and the Titans have 14 turnovers in their last three losses despite outgaining their opponents 1,093-752 in those games.
“Obviously, you turn the ball over as many times as we did, you’re going to put yourself in a tough position,” Tannehill continued. “The defense kept us in the game by the way they played … but offensively, we’ve got to play cleaner football.”
Tennessee should be 10-4 and challenging the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC’s No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.
But now the Titans likely have to win out against 8-6 San Francisco, 7-7 Miami and 3-11 Houston and hope that one or more of Pittsburgh (7-6-1), Cincinnati (8-6), or Denver (7-7) knocks the Chiefs from their throne, and also that New England slips up against either Buffalo, Jacksonville or Miami.
In a matter of weeks, the Titans have gone from depending on Derrick Henry, to depending on their defense, to now depending on help from other teams as they chase the AFC’s top overall seed.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
