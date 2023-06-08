One of the most well-respected players on the Titans, safety Kevin Byard has long been a regular participant at the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.
So the natural suspicion when Byard did not show up for voluntary OTAs this year was that he was not happy with the organization.
The theory made sense, considering the Titans had come to Byard in March and asked him to take a pay cut. The seven-year veteran, four-time team captain and two-time All Pro has a cap hit of $19.6 million this season, second only to quarterback Ryan Tannehill ($36.6 million).
But Byard did all he could to quash that line of thinking Thursday, when he said his decision not to attend the Titans’ voluntary workouts had been made long ago — within weeks after the Super Bowl — and well before the team had asked him to take a pay cut.
His absence, Byard said, was not meant as any kind of statement against the organization.
“I had been in communication with the coaching staff really early in the offseason, before all this news and stuff came out, that I was going to have my own plan and be able to train on my own,” Byard said following the team’s mandatory minicamp practice.
“I stayed in communication with the coaches this entire offseason about any new stuff that we had, any nuances coming out within the defense. But I had been enjoying training on my own, and felt it was very important.”
The fact that Byard was in attendance at mandatory minicamp this week, making plays on the field and displaying his usual vocal leadership, was good news for the Titans.
Still, it’s easy to wonder if Byard might harbor any ill feelings toward the organization due to the pay cut request. It came after another strong statistical season for Byard, one in which he posted four interceptions (he has nine over the last two years), 108 tackles and six passes defensed.
“I don’t really want to get into my feelings or anything about that, any emotions about [the request],” Byard said. “I guarantee you I would not be the last player and I haven’t been the first player to [be asked to take] a pay cut. I let my agent and the organization, or obviously [general manager Ran Carthon], handle those things.”
The 29-year-old Byard, a Middle Tennessee alum, said he never thought about publicly countering the storyline that his OTA absences were related to the salary situation.
That’s simply not his style.
“No, I didn’t feel the need to clarify anything,” Byard said. “That was one of the reasons I really wasn’t active, trying to jump on the next podcast and stuff like that or getting on social media.
“I know players have different ways of how they handle things. I didn’t see a need to do any of that because I didn’t want to make it a story, make it a thing. Because it’s really not a thing in my mind.”
Will Byard be working out with the Titans next week, when the sessions return to non-mandatory status?
Byard said he didn’t want to get into all that, but it sounded as if he would return to working out on his own.
“I felt really good out there today, these past couple days, with my conditioning and everything,” Byard said. “So I’ll continue to do that all through the summer and get ready to have a really good year.
“I felt like [working out on my own] has been really great. I feel good. Feel great. Feel fast. Still being able to be in tune with everything going on with the coaching and all that.”