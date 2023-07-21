Months after declining the Titans’ request to take a pay cut, safety Kevin Byard has reportedly agreed to one.
The NFL Network reported Friday that Byard reduced his 2023 salary from $14 million to $11 million, with incentives to get back to $14 million.
That move should aid the Titans in fitting wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins under the NFL salary cap. The Titans and Hopkins agreed to terms last weekend, but the team has yet to make the move official.
Byard signed a five-year, $70.5 million deal with the Titans in 2019.
He had twice before restructured the deal, once in 2020 to help the Titans sign Jadeveon Clowney and once again last year to give the team more cap room.
The Titans had asked Byard in March to take a pay cut. The seven-year veteran, four-time team captain and two-time All Pro had a cap hit of $19.6 million this season, second only to quarterback Ryan Tannehill ($36.6 million). But Byard declined at the time.
He did not participate in the Titans voluntary offseason workouts prior to a mandatory mini-camp, which many took as a sign of his discontent with the team.
But Byard said he’d planned to train on his own during the offseason even before the pay cut request.
“I don’t really want to get into my feelings or anything about that, any emotions about [the pay-cut request],” Byard said at the time. “I guarantee you I would not be the last player and I haven’t been the first player to [be asked to take] a pay cut. I let my agent and the organization, or obviously [general manager Ran Carthon], handle those things.”
The 29-year-old Byard, a third-round draft pick out of Middle Tennessee State, is readying for his eighth NFL season. He’s recorded nine of his 27 career interceptions over the past two seasons. Byard has played in each of the team’s 114 games during his career, starting 105 — including 100 in a row.