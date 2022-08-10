While safety Amani Hooker sitting out the last two practices of training camp likely isn’t cause for great concern, the Tennessee Titans aren’t taking any chances.
The team added two free agent safeties on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton. Tennessee also waived former University of Tennessee safety Kenneth George and released injured defensive back Michael Griffin II.
The duo add some veteran depth behind Kevin Byard, A.J. Moore, rookie Theo Jackson and Joshua Kalu. Moore and Jackson were both listed as Hooker's and Byard’s backups on the Titans’ first unofficial depth chart on Monday.
A seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of Miami, Colbert spent two seasons with the 49ers before moving on to stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.
His best season came during his rookie year when he totaled 37 tackles, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 14 games with six starts. In his five-year NFL career, Colbert has 109 total tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.
In coverage, Colbert has allowed four touchdowns on 28 targets while allowing a completion percentage of 57 and 9.5 yards per target. He played at least 68 percent of his team’s defensive snaps from 2017-2019.
Benton signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty in 2020. He spent the 2020 season on Cleveland’s practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for one game that November. He spent three weeks on the Patriots practice squad in 2021 before splitting that December between the Patriots and Jets practice squads. In his lone NFL appearance, Benton played seven special teams snaps.
At Liberty, Benton totaled 205 tackles, nine passes defensed, two interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble over 44 career games, including 26 starts.
