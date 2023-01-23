Few would dispute that the secondary was the Achilles heel of the Tennessee Titans defense in 2022.
And over the weekend the team took what looks to be the first step toward remedying that issue with the planned hire of Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris to be Tennessee’s new defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach.
The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who stated Harris could also be in play for defensive coordinator jobs elsewhere. Harris would replace Anthony Midget, who was fired earlier this month.
Harris, an eight-year NFL vet and former sixth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2005, spent the last three seasons in Washington, where he coached the Commanders to the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL in 2022 (191.3 yards per game). They also allowed the fewest receptions (308) and third-fewest receiving yards (3,531) in the league.
Tennessee had the worst pass defense in the NFL in 2022, allowing 274.8 yards per game, while surrendering the most receptions (439) and receiving yards (4,935), and the second-most touchdowns (29) during the regular season.
Harris’ scheme in Washington relied on many safety-loaded sets with a lot of moving parts and an emphasis on versatility. The Commanders have had one of the top secondaries in league over the last three seasons, allowing the second-fewest yards after the catch (4.65), the fifth-lowest percentage of pass plays resulting in first downs (32.7) and the ninth-fewest passing yards per game (207.6).
Three of Washington’s top four tacklers in 2022 were safeties — Darrick Forrest (88), Kamren Curl (83) and Bobby McCain (76).
Among defensive backs to play 500 or more coverage snaps, Forrest allowed the eighth-lowest completion percentage in the NFL (54.3) and tied for the eighth-most interceptions (four), while cornerback Kendall Fuller surrendered the 13th-lowest completion percentage (55.6).
McCain also allowed the seventh-lowest yards per reception (8.8), and he was one of 11 defensive backs to only allow just a single touchdown in coverage.
Washington also had four defensive backs who played 100 or more coverage snaps and allowed a completion percentage of less than 60 — cornerbacks Kendall Fuller, Rachad Wildgoose, Benjamin St-Juste and Forrest.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_