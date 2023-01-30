As it turns out, the Tennessee Titans will have more than just three players going to the 2023 Pro Bowl.
Center Ben Jones was named to the AFC’s roster on Monday, replacing Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will miss the game due to playing in the Super Bowl.
Jones joins running back Derrick Henry, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and long snapper Morgan Cox as Titans representatives for the all-star event. It marks the first Pro Bowl selection of Jones’ 11-year NFL career.
The 33-year-old center started all 12 of the games he appeared in this season, but he missed the final three games of the regular season when he was placed on injured reserve due to a concussion.
Tennessee’s highest-graded run blocking offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus, Jones played 311 run blocking snaps and 371 pass blocking snaps. He allowed just one sack, two quarterback hits, seven QB hurries and 10 QB pressures this season.
Jones allowed the fewest sacks, QB pressures and QB hurries, and the second-fewest QB hits, of the Titans' regular five offensive linemen.
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. CST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be televised on ESPN.