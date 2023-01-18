Now that the Tennessee Titans have their general manager on board, it shouldn’t be long before the team has its new offensive coordinator as well.
The Titans have requested interviews with three candidates so far — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy and Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London.
Titans passing game coordinator Tim Kelly remains very much in the running as well, and Tennessee has also been linked to a few other candidates, including Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who worked with new GM Ran Carthon in San Francisco.
Bieniemy has been Kansas City’s OC since 2018, winning a Super Bowl in 2020, and he was named Coordinator of the Year in 2020 by the Sporting News. Under his guidance, Patrick Mahomes has won NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards and blossomed into a five-time Pro Bowler with three All-Pro selections. Mahomes has also led the NFL in touchdown passes twice and passing yards once.
The Chiefs have had a top-10 offense in each of Bieniemy’s seasons, leading the NFL in total offense in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and ranking third in 2021 and sixth in 2019. Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs expires at the end of this season, and the chance to get out from under Andy Reid’s shadow in Tennessee may just be appealing to him.
Despite his forgettable run as Chicago Bears head coach, Nagy had a pretty successful first run in Kansas City — first as quarterbacks coach then as offensive coordinator.
He helped develop Alex Smith into a three-time Pro Bowler, and the former No. 1 overall pick set career highs in passing yards (4,042), yards per completion (8), touchdown passes (26) and passer rating (104.7) with Nagy as his offensive coordinator.
In Nagy’s final season as the Chiefs OC, the team ranked fifth in total offense, sixth in scoring and seventh in passing offense.
London is no stranger to the Titans, having worked as an offensive assistant for the franchise in 2011. Since then, he’s had stints as a running backs coach with Penn State, the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before joining the Falcons in 2021.
London worked with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel for four seasons in Houston, and he spent the last two years working under former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Atlanta. He’s well-versed in the type of offense the Titans like to run, and a transition to him as Todd Downing’s successor could be pretty seamless.
