The Titans have agreed to terms with the fourth member of their six-man 2023 draft class.
The team on Thursday announced a deal with former Tulane running back Tyjae Spears, the team’s third-round pick, selected 81st overall.
Only two members of the Titans’ 2023 class remain unsigned — offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (first round, 11th overall) and quarterback Will Levis (second round, 33rd overall).
In 2022, Spears ran for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. He added 22 receptions for 256 yards and two touchdowns. One of Spears’ most impressive performances came in a win against USC in the Cotton Bowl, when he ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns en route to MVP honors.
Seventeen of the 31 first-round picks in 2023 have already signed, per Spotrac, including the players selected six through 10 — just before Skoronski was chosen.
Only eight of the 32 players chosen in the second round have signed to date. Former LSU defensive end B.J. Ojulari, picked 41st overall by Arizona, is the only signee between picks 32-56.
In one other Titans-related deal on Thursday, tight end Anthony Firsker signed with the New England Patriots. Firkser spent the first four years of his career with the Titans, totaling 106 catches for 1,107 yards and five touchdowns before signing with Atlanta in 2022.