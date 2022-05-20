Six of the Tennessee Titans nine 2022 draft picks are now under contract after the organization announced it had signed offensive lineman and third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere on Thursday.
Second-round cornerback Roger McCreary, third-round quarterback Malik Willis and fourth-round tight end Chig Okonkwo all remain unsigned.
A two-year starter at Ohio State, Petit-Frere saw action in 35 games over the course of his Buckeyes career, earning first team All-America and first team All-Big Ten honors in 2021, and the All-Big Ten second team in 2020.
He was a part of three straight Big Ten conference championship teams and two College Football Playoff teams.
Petite-Frere, a former five-star recruit, was the No. 1-ranked offensive tackle prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN coming out of Berkeley Preparatory School in 2018. He was named a MaxPreps All-American and selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.
“I like the fact that he has played a couple of different spots and he has played a couple of different spots in-game,” Titans GM Jon Robinson said. “He has kicked over to the right side, kicked over to the left side in a game, and that's sometimes a tough transition for players to do that. I thought he did it pretty well. I like his length and like the way he competes. Obviously, he played at a really good school.”
Petite-Frere is the latest in a long line of Buckeye offensive lineman taken in the NFL Draft. Ohio State has had at least one O-lineman taken in the last six drafts, including Taylor Decker, Wyatt Davis, Jamarco Jones, Pat Elflein, Thayer Munford and Josh Myers.
A strong pass rusher with quick feet and active hands, Petite-Frere is still a raw prospect who needs to work on his run-blocking skills. He’s expected to work primarily as a depth piece at tackle and guard this season and perhaps step into a larger role in 2023.
“I'm so excited to work with [offensive line] coach [Keith] Carter and learn some new techniques and become a better offensive lineman,” Petit-Frere said.
