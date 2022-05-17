The Tennessee Titans don’t have to worry about 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks missing out on any practice reps with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Burks and the Titans agreed to terms on Tuesday to a four-year deal worth $14.369 million guaranteed with a $7.63 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Below is a breakdown of how Burks’ contract plays out dollar-wise, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network:
2022 — $705,000 salary
2023 — $939,413 salary; $400,000 training camp roster bonus
2024 — $1.567 million salary; $425,000 training camp roster bonus
2025 — $2.664 million salary
Burks is the fifth member of the Titans’ nine-plyer draft class to sign his rookie deal, joining fourth-round running back Hassan Haskins, fifth-round receiver Kyle Philips, sixth-round safety Theo Jackson and sixth-round linebacker Chance Campbell.
He’s also the fourth first rounder in the last five years the Titans have signed the month after drafting him, joining Caleb Farley (2021), Jeffery Simmons (2019), and Rashaan Evans (2018); 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson didn’t sign until August.
The Titans drafted Burks with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 draft with a pick acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles for former receiver A.J. Brown.
Burks, who has been compared to Brown, led Arkansas in receiving each of his three years, averaging 16.4 yards per reception and accounting for 37.2 percent of the Razorbacks’ total receiving yards the last two seasons, including a 66-reception, 1,104-yard, 11-touchdown season in 2021.
The 6-foot-3 225-pound wideout participated in Tennessee’s two-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. He looked solid on Saturday, hauling in a few passes from Malik Willis, but had to leave drills on Friday after battling fatigue/breathing issues.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.