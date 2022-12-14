The roster tinkering continues for the Tennessee Titans as the team announced quarterback Kevin Hogan, outside linebacker Zach McCloud and guard Jordan Roos were signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.
The additions come just one day after the Titans waived linebackers Ola Adeniyi and Joe Schobert from their active roster. Adeniyi was claimed by the Steelers.
Hogan, a college teammate of tight end Austin Hooper at Stanford, spent the 2021 season on the Titans practice squad after failing to beat out Logan Woodside for the No. 2 quarterback job. He appeared in one game for Tennessee but didn’t attempt a pass.
Woodside was signed off Tennessee’s practice squad to the Atlanta Falcons active roster, opening the door for Hogan, who was cut in April when the Titans drafted Malik Willis, to return to the team. In three seasons, Hogan has completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 621 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Roos was waived from Tennessee’s active roster on Dec. 10. He has played in four games this season for the Titans, primarily on special teams. Over his three-year NFL career, Roos has played in 18 games with 48 offensive snaps and 97 special teams snaps.
McCloud signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami prior to training camp. He played six seasons for the Hurricanes, totaling 192 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three forced fumbles.
A victim of training camp roster cuts, McCloud joined the Denver Broncos practice squad before landing in Tennessee.