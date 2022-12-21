With Ryan Tannehill expected to miss the rest of the season, the Tennessee Titans added former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the active roster off the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Dobbs had his first practice with the Titans on Wednesday, and he’s expected to backup rookie Malik Willis Saturday against the Houston Texans.
“[Dobbs] gives us the opportunity to strengthen and really add depth to the quarterback position with what Ryan Tannehill, his situation,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “We will still monitor that and try to make sure that he is doing everything he can to try to get to the game and that we have guys in here who will be able to help us and develop in our system.”
A fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2017, Dobbs has bounced around the league a bit over the last five years in stints with Pittsburgh, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Lions.
Dobbs has played in six games over two seasons, completing 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and in interception. He also has six career carries for 31 yards.
In four seasons at Tennessee, Dobbs threw for 7,138 yards — fifth-most in program history — with 53 touchdowns and 29 interceptions while completing 61.5 percent of his passes. He also ran for 2,160 yards and another 32 touchdowns — both school records for a QB — and his 9,360 yards of total offense is third-most in UT history.
Dobbs was an All-SEC second team selection during his senior season in which he led the Vols to a 9-4 record and a win in the 2016 Music City Bowl where he was named MVP. He had a 22-15 record as a starter.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_